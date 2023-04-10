95,000 traffic violation cases cleared in 3 months in Chennai

CHENNAI: In the past three months, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) booked and fined around 95,000 traffic violators with the help of policemen posted at traffic junctions who photograph the violators, police said. Police collected an amount of Rs 3.77 crore in clearing the pending cases.

Traffic constables were directed to capture traffic offences such as stop-line violations, pillion riders without helmets, triples riding and defective number plates in their phone cameras and the same were submitted after which cases are registered.

In the last week, between April 3 and April 8, surprise checks were conducted at 169 places across the city and more than 17,000 cases were disposed. A fine of Rs 66.8 lakh was collected in the six days.