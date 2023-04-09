City

Superstition grips Nanganallur temple after tragic deaths

Devotees panicked seeing pooja items near by the pond where the mishap occured.
The 'Theerthavari' ceremony
The 'Theerthavari' ceremony
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ever since five youths died helplessly drowning in the Nanganallur Dharmalingeshwarar temple during the 'theerthavari' ceremony on Thursday, superstition has gripped the worship place.

Devotees were alarmed to see some pooja items such as lemon, vermillion and betel leaf around the pond. It is suspected that this could be a part of some ritual.

Owing to the death of the five volunteers, public dharshan had been temporarily suspended till further orders. The temple's pond was also temporarily closed.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Five youths
drowned in a pond
Theerthavari ceremony
Nanganallur temple
Nanganallur Dharmalingeshwarar temple
Five youths drown

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in