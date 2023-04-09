Superstition grips Nanganallur temple after tragic deaths

CHENNAI: Ever since five youths died helplessly drowning in the Nanganallur Dharmalingeshwarar temple during the 'theerthavari' ceremony on Thursday, superstition has gripped the worship place.

Devotees were alarmed to see some pooja items such as lemon, vermillion and betel leaf around the pond. It is suspected that this could be a part of some ritual.

Owing to the death of the five volunteers, public dharshan had been temporarily suspended till further orders. The temple's pond was also temporarily closed.