Residents want pothole-filled road repaired in Chromepet

CHENNAI: Despite being located adjacent to a popular retail shop, a 40-foot-wide road in Chromepet that links interior areas with the arterial Grant Southern Trunk (GST) Road is full of potholes.

S David Manohar, an activist, said that the road is 40 feet wide and about 120 metres long. “The road connects RLC 26 (railway level crossing) with the GST Road, and the location is adjacent to Saravana Stores. This road connects the eastern side of the railway track to Radha Nagar and beyond,” he said.

He added that Vaishnava College for women is there after crossing RLC 26 SDNB, where around 3,000 students are studying. “Also, this small stretch of road is used by thousands of students, residents, citizens and shoppers. This road was last laid in 2018. The southern portion of the road adjoining Saravana Stores is the most damaged part because grey water is being let onto the road,” he said.

During rains, water logging occurs as this road is on a lower level than GST Road. “The citizens are left to tread this crater-filled road for the past 4 years. Repeated requests to the Tambaram Corporation to relay this road went in vain,” he said.

Another resident said that driving two-wheelers is dangerous on the road as loose gravel on the road would skid if brakes are applied suddenly. “Customers from the shop would cross the damaged portion of the road inadvertently and we have to stop the vehicles suddenly. This is dangerous to both the riders and pedestrians,” he added.

When contacted, a local body official assured to repair the road.