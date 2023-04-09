Don’t overstay in parking lot: CMRL puts notice to couples, youngsters
CHENNAI: The parking lot attached to Nehru Park Metro station is facing a peculiar problem. And it’s not about insufficient parking space, but instead couples and youngsters hanging out at the lot for several hours.
To avoid such incidents, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has put up a poster stating: “No person can stay along with the parked vehicles.”
While on one hand, officials have been making all efforts to provide sufficient parking for passengers. But, on the other, they’re also forced to take measures for the public to not misuse the facility.
A staff member working at the Nehru Park parking space said, “We have noticed that few couples and youngsters hanging out at the corner of the parking lot. As the staff here are mostly caught up with work, we often miss tracking who leaves or stays back after parking their vehicles, due to which, many tend to overstay and keep chatting.”
Since there were no CCTV cameras at the parking space till now, it was difficult to keep tabs.
“To avoid people unnecessarily hanging out at the parking facility, CMRL is preparing to install CCTV facilities,” said another staff member.
As part of opening a line-up of parking spaces for Metro Rail passengers, the CMRL recently announced the opening of a new car parking facility with paver block at Koyambedu metro station.
The 3,000 square metre new parking facility can accommodate 83 cars, as per the press note.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android