GCC carries out beautification works in city parks for summer

CHENNAI: Due to the increased public requirement for parks during summer, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) carried out development and beautification works such as creating pathways and additional seats in city parks.

To increase the greenery in the parks, the civic body has planted 50 to 100 saplings of native trees at a height of at least six feet in each park in the city. The damaged play equipment in the parks has been replaced immediately as more children would visit during summer holidays.

During a review meeting held in the GCC, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi advised the zonal officers to maintain parks green and beautiful so that the people visiting the park get contentment and enjoyment. The works are being monitored by the ward councillors and zonal officials. In addition, the officials are advised to install additional seats for the public as required, construct pathways wherever necessary, repair electric lights, and paint the entrance of the parks. Bedi has instructed the ward councillors to make sure that the toilets are maintained properly with water facilities. The councillors are advised to make use of the development fund distributed by the GCC.