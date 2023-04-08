Enrol for CM insurance scheme at Kannagi Nagar med camp: Minister

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated a special medical camp at Kannagi Nagar that will also serve as a registration camp for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme. This scheme is available at around 1,700 hospitals throughout the State, and covers over 1,500 treatments starting with Rs 5 lakhs.

Under this scheme, various transplant procedures including pancreas, liver, heart, bone marrow, skin, and iris transplants can be performed for up to Rs 22 lakhs.

“The Greater Chennai Corporation and the state health department are working together to organize these medical camps to provide medical services to the slum dwellers across from various parts of Chennai such as Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Chembarambakkam, Chemmanchery, and Perumbakkam,” said the health minister. He also added that the people are benefitting from these camps and other schemes such as Varumun Kappom.

The medical camps are being conducted in six locations in the Shollinganallur block, with healthcare experts from various private hospitals including Apollo Hospitals, Ramachandra Hospital, Gem Hospital, Global Hospital, Chettinad Hospital, Kauvery Hospital, Sathya Sai Hospital, Adyar VHS Hospital, KL Hospital, and Adyar Cancer Institute collaborating to offer more than 20 specialized treatment units such as dentistry, ophthalmology, ear, nose, throat, scan, x-ray, and ultrasound facilities. The representatives from the local bodies also participated in the medical camps.