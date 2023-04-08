Corpn to maintain parks in Chennai as summer gets hotter

CHENNAI: As the requirement for parks increased among the public, especially during the summer season, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) carried out development works such as pathways, additional seats, and beautifications in the city parks. The commissioner has advised the officers that the parks should be maintained green and beautiful so that the people visiting the park get contentment and enjoyment.

To increase the green space in the parks, the civic body has planted 50 to 100 saplings of native trees at a height of at least six feet. The works are being monitored by the ward councilors and zonal officials. Also, the damaged play equipment installed in the parks has been replaced immediately as more children would visit, as per the official release from the Ripon Building.

In addition, the officials are advised to install additional seats for the public as required, construct pathways wherever necessary, repair electric lights, and paint the entrance of the parks. The GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has instructed the ward councilors to make sure that the toilets are maintained properly with water facilities, and they are advised to make use of the development fund distributed by the civic body.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOP) the maintenance work should be carried out by the respective zonal offices along with the contract workers. If there is any damage to the equipment installed in the parks and playgrounds, they will make estimates and work will be done accordingly, stated an official from GCC.

At present, Chennai city has 786 parks, 104 road medians, 113 traffic islands, and 163 roadside parks that are in public use. Of the total number of parks 584 parks are being maintained on a contract basis, 145 parks have been maintained by the civic body, and the public adopted at least 57 parks in the city.

In the financial year 2023 – 2024, the Chennai Corporation announced that under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, an estimated cost of Rs 77 crore has been allocated for the construction of parks and playgrounds in open areas in the city.