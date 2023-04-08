City

Modi in Chennai live updates: PM reaches Central Railway Station amid tight security

Catch the live updates from DT Next of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai to launch a series of new projects in the aviation and railway sectors.
Hemanathan M
Online Desk

Both the leaders were seen going inside the train and viewing it.

Modi reaches Central Railway Station amid tight security. He is accompanied by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Modi is seen waving hands to his supporters as he nears Central Railway Station via Pallavan Illam.

Modi leaves from INS Adyar via Sivananda Salai. BJP supporters throng the road and several are seen performing for him.

Modi arrives at INS Adyar.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways of India, will join the PM at the Chennai Central Railway Station.

Soon after reaching the Railway station, he will flag off Vande Bharat train to Coimbatore.

Modi leaves to INS Adyar from where he will reach MGR Chennai Central by car.

Modi inaugurates newly-built integrated terminal at Chennai airport.

It would take 3 months for this terminal to be opened for public use: Sources

Airport officials and Union Minister Scindia explain about the new features at the terminal.

Chennai’s new integrated airport terminal: Everything you need to know

Modi is currently viewing the newly-built integrated terminal prototype. He is accompanied by Stalin and RN Ravi

According to sources, BJP state unit chief K Annamalai will not be part of today's events as he is in Karnataka to attend BJP Parliamentary Board meeting.

PM is asking the country to rise up for Amrit Kaal & make India developed by 2047. We are upgrading our infrastructure. Airport Authority has decided to construct new terminal building: Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director, Chennai International Airport

In his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will launch several projects worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Today is a very important day in the history of Chennai. Chennai reflects the potential of India. The capacity of Chennai airport will increase by 50% today. This is a big step towards making the state a gateway not only to South India but to the whole of India: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on new integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport that will be inaugurated by the PM

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State L Murugan, Ministers KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, KKSSR Ramachandran and Udhayanidhi Stalin welcomed him.

He will be shortly received by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi.

Modi’s Chennai visit: Traffic on GST Road to be blocked till 9pm

The PM will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival here. He will later flag off the inaugural special of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, the first such service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities, and flag off other new rail services. Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math here.

Chennai airport
Tamil Nadu
Civil Aviation Ministry
modi in chennai
Foundation Stone
GST Road
Outer Ring Road
Thoraipakkam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Vande Bharat Express
Sri Ramakrishna Math
Pallavaram-Guindy
Chennai and Coimbatore

