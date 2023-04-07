Tower lights still not functional at Rattinamkinaru in Chengalpattu

CHENGALPATTU: Motorists crossing Rattinamkinaru area in Chengalpattu at night are facing a lot of inconvenience as the tower lights that were newly erected in the area have not been put into operation, plunging the area in darkness. Vehicles travelling towards Dindivanam and Maahabalipuram have to cross the Rattinamkinaru junction on their way and the lack of adequate lights are posing a risk for the motorists. Though two huge tower lights were set up recently to facilitate better visibility in the junction, the lights have not yet been put to use, causing a danger of accidents in the area. Following this, motorists who frequent the route have requested the state highways department to switch on the tower lights to prevent untoward incidents.