Saying it with a smile

CHENNAI: A few years ago, Naveenraj Gowthaman submitted photos taken by him as part of Chennai Weekend Clicker’s (CWC) Instafest. The photos got a lot of attention and the youngster continued the series. The aptly titled photo series called Suyambu Portrait Project has 400 photos now and Naveenraj aims to wrap it up with 1,000 photos.

“Earlier, I took photos of people, places and festivals. I didn’t feel any connection with the subjects and decided to pursue something close to my heart. During my travel to interior parts of TN and other states, I started asking people to pose in front of my camera. Many refused and questioned my intention. I sat with them and explained the project details. Once they got to know, they agreed to be photographed,” Naveenraj tells us.