Motorists can now listen to music at 105 traffic junctions in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police have launched music signals - a concept of music with interlude of traffic messages through public addressing system at traffic junctions - at 105 road junctions in the city.

The objective of these 'Music Signals' are that while waiting at signals, commuters are patient and calm inlistening to their favourite hits and becoming safe road users.

Shankar Jiwal, Commissionerof Police, Greater Chennai Police inaugurated the music signal concept at Anna Nagar Roundtana in the presence of. Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, traffic.

As a part of increasing interaction with the public, the Chennai traffic police has installed PA system at 105 key junctions where traffic personnel on duty will be using the PA systems to announce traffic rules and messages on road safety and regulate traffic. Along with safety awareness messages, music was also played.

According to officials it was tried out at certain junctions and was widely reached to the public.

After receiving positive feedbacks and suggestions stating that there is a lot of repetition of music andawareness messages, the police decided to revamp it with the association of a FM radio station and a music company.

With 40 road safety messages and more than 300 songs, there will be 12 hours of uninterrupted content ensuring there is no repetition, a press release from the Chennai traffic police said. On a regular basis, this will be refreshed to add more safety awareness messages and music.