Metrowater to hold grievance redressal meeting

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold grievance redressal meeting at its zonal offices on May 4th, 2023. The monthly meeting will be held at all the 15 zones on 10 am to 1 pm at all regional offices of the metro water board.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of a superintending engineer in each area office. The public can participate in this grievance redressal meeting and discuss issues related to drinking water, sewage, drinking water, sewage tax and other taxes. In case of doubts related to pending drinking water and new connections are requested to be reported through petitions in person. Public can also seek Information on rainwater collection and maintenance during this meeting.