Madras Univ students protest against poor facilities inside campus

CHENNAI: A group of students from Madras University staged a protest demonstration to solve various issues inside the campus, including drinking water problem. They alleged that the toilets in the university were not maintained properly. They also demanded the construction of new hostels in Marina and Chepauk campuses.

The students, who raised the slogans against the management of the institution, also demanded to increase the library timings. However, the students withdrew protest after the registrar of the university promised to fulfill all the demands by issuing a letter to the students.

In his return letter, the registrar also promised that the current late entry timing to the university hostel both boys and girls be changed from 9.30 pm to 10 pm.

He also promised to install napkin disposal and vending machine at all the campus (ladies toilet) as first priority.