Jharkhand Edu Min passes away in pvt hosp in Chennai

CHENNAI: Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto passed away early morning on Thursday in Chennai.

According to the hospital report, the minister was admitted on March 14 due to deterioration in his health.

However, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest yesterday (Wednesday) and was resuscitated on ECMO.

It also stated that the minister had also undergone a bilateral lung transplant at the same hospital due to respiratory failure during Covid in Nov 2020 and had recovered and resumed his official duties as the Minister.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid homage to Jharkhand Edu Minister Jagarnath Mahto at the hospital.