HC gives nod to erect electricity towers on Perumbakkam marshland
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to consider granting permission to dismantle an overhead electricity tower and install two new narrow towers instead on the Perumbakkam marshland to facilitate the construction of an elevated Metro track between Alandur and Sholinganallur.
Allowing a writ petition filed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Justice SM Subramaniam noted that the one-time measure might be of public interest and added that the replacement work over the marshland will not affect nature.
In their petition, CMRL said 60 per cent of the construction works of the Metro projects between Alandur and Sholinganallur have been completed except for the section near Perumbakkam marshland as the forest department’s approval was getting delayed.
“One of the crucial sections in Corridor 5 was the elevated track from Alandur to Sholinganallur. A part of it has to pass over the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road adjacent to the Perumbakkam marshland which is under the control of the forest department. Any delay would affect the completion of the project and cause a huge financial burden on the public exchequer. There was no other alternative but to build two new towers on the marshland,” the CMRL said in the petition.
The Tamil Nadu government approved three more corridors under Phase II to be built for Rs 63,246 crore, on April 13, 2017. Of these, Corridor 3 between Madhavaram and Siruseri runs for 45.77 km, Corridor 4 from Poonamallee to Light House runs for 25.70 km and Corridor 5 between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur runs for 44.66 km.
