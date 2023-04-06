HC gives nod to erect electricity towers on Perumbakkam marshland

“One of the crucial sections in Corridor 5 was the elevated track from Alandur to Sholinganallur. A part of it has to pass over the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road adjacent to the Perumbakkam marshland which is under the control of the forest department. Any delay would affect the completion of the project and cause a huge financial burden on the public exchequer. There was no other alternative but to build two new towers on the marshland,” the CMRL said in the petition.