EPS & OPS seek time to meet Modi during Chennai visit?

CHENNAI: According to recent reports, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam have asked for time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately during his visit to Chennai.

Modi will visit Chennai on April 8 and inaugurate railway projects, worth Rs 294 crore, including the Chennai-Kovai Vande Bharat express and Tambaram-Sengottai Express.

The visit of the Prime Minister was announced by the state Public Relations Department on Tuesday.

This is the first time EPS has sought time to meet Modi after becoming AIADMK General Secretary. Similarly, in the context of being sidelined from the party, OPS, who is waging a legal battle, has also asked for time to meet the Prime Minister, which is seen as significant.