EOW sleuths raids jewellery show room office in Chennai

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Economic Offences Wing conducted a surprise check at ART Gold Jewellers showroom in Mogappair on Thursday.

Two of their staff were arrested last week for staging a fake kidnap drama to steal 3 kilos of gold bars.

It may be noted that jewellery shop owners had floated schemes to sell gold at half its original price and also promised to pay Rs. 3,000 as interest every week to the investors depositing Rs 1 lakh in any one of the schemes.

Several complaints were lodged against the ART Jewellers owner Alwin Gnandurai Robin, and employees Priya, Veema, Sameer and Jawahar for alleged cheating people after attracting investment with a lure of high interest.

Nolambur Police had arrested one employee named Priya and launched a hunt for the absconded owner and other key employees. The case has been since transferred to EOW and to avoid the other suspects from leaving the country, the cops have planned to issue a lookout circular (LOC) against the suspects at all the airports in the country.

The cops have collected valid documents and ledgers from the headquarters office and indicated that the firm could have cheated more than 1,000 people and expecting more complaints from the gullible depositors.