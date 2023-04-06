CMRL puts notice to avoid couples overstaying at parking lot

CHENNAI: The parking lot attached to Nehru Park Metro station is facing a peculiar problem. And, it's not about insufficient parking space, but couples and youngsters hanging out at the lot for several hours instead.

Hence, to avoid such incidents, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has put up a poster stating: "No person can stay along with the parked vehicles."

While on one hand, CMRL officials are taking all efforts to provide sufficient parking for passengers, on the other hand, they are also forced to take measures for the public to not misuse the facility.

Speaking to DT Next, a staff member working at the Nehru Park parking space said, "We noticed that few couples and youngsters began hanging out at the corner of the parking lot. As the staff here are mostly caught up with work, we often miss tracking who left after leaving the vehicles, due to which, many tend to overstay and engage in chatting."

Also, as there are no CCTV cameras at the parking space till now, it is difficult for staff and officials to keep tabs. "To avoid people unnecessarily hanging out at the parking facility, CMRL is preparing to install CCTV facilities at the parking lot,” said another staff member.

Meanwhile, as part of opening a line-up of parking spaces for metro rail passengers, CMRL has recently announced opening a new car parking facility with paver block at Koyambedu metro station.

The 3,000 sqm new parking facility can accommodate 83 cars, as per the press note.