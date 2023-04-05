Fishers from Ennore remove invasive species as govt takes no action

CHENNAI: Irked by the inaction by government amid early warning on invasion of alien Charru Mussels in Kosasthalaiyar river, fishers commenced a drive to remove themselves.

Activists, who took part in the drive said that aggrieved by inaction to control the spread of invasive Charru Mussels in Ennore wetlands, fishers from Ennore region remove the mussels by themselves from one of the severely affected sites as a temporary measure.

Explaining about the threatening impacts faced, fishers seek immediate action to address the issue.