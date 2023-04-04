MHC directs GCC to de-seal dubbing union building

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Greater Chennai Corporation to de-seal the South Indian Cine, Television Artists and Dubbing Artists Union building to collect the documents and furniture till April 17 and directed the GCC to re-seal it by April 18.

The Greater Chennai Corporation on March 10, 2023 sealed the South Indian Cine, Television Artists and Dubbing Artists Union's building in Saligramam for building violations. Subsequently, TNB Kathiravan, general secretary, South Indian Cine, Television Artists and Dubbing Artists Union moved the Madras High Court seeking an order to de-seal the building in order to take out the documents and the furniture. Hearing the arguments, a division bench comprising Justices VM Velumani and V Lakshminarayanan directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to de-seal the premises and remove the lock and seal for a period of two weeks i.e., till April 17 to enable the petitioner to remove the furniture and other documents and to survey the building by a licensed surveyor and to re-seal the premises on April 18.