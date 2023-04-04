Class 5 boy leaves home after parents scold him for using mobile phone
CHENNAI: A Class 5 boy left the house after his parents scolded him for using his class teacher’s mobile phone and clicking selfies with his friends in the school in Tambaram on Monday.
Ajay (11) of West Tambaram studies in a government-aided school near the Tambaram police station. He wanted a smartphone and asked his parents buy him one.
They did not buy him a phone, as he was too young to use a mobile phone. However, in school, Ajay was friendly with his class teacher. During the free hour, he’d allow Ajay to use his phone to take selfies and pictures with his friends.
On Monday when Ajay’s mother went to the school to pick him up, his friends told her that he took pictures of them on the teacher’s mobile phone.
After reaching home, she scolded him and told him that she was going to tell the teacher not to give him the phone thereafter. After that, Ajay did not speak with his parents and went to bed.
On Tuesday early morning, they could not find Ajay at home. His parents searched for him at his friend’s house and relative’s homes but could not find him anywhere.
Police said when checking the nearby CCTV Ajay left the house at 3.40 am and was walking alone in the streets. The Tambaram police have registered a case and are trying to trace him with the help of CCTV in the locality.
