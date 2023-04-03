Woman inherits usurped land from grandmom, arrested
CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman, who was bequeathed 40 grounds of land that her grandmother had usurped from a private trust that is now under the care of the Madras High Court, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police.
The arrested woman was identified as P Regilashree (40) of Kolathur. According to officials, Mariammal, the arrested woman’s grandmother, had allegedly grabbed the land measuring 40 ground and 2,200 sqft worth Rs 10 crore using fake documents in 2008. The land belonged to the C Kandaswamy Naidu Trust.
The woman had given 20 ground and 2,200 sqft of land to her granddaughter Regilashree and 20 ground to her daughter Nagalakshmi.
Based on a complaint that the Administrator General and Official Trustee of the Tamil Nadu government lodged in 2022, a case was registered in January this year. After an inquiry by the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell, the woman was arrested. She was remanded in judicial custody on Monday, police said. Further investigation is on.
