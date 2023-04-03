Summer: Watery vegetable prices increased by 10pc at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: With the onset of the summer season, watery vegetable prices witnessed a surge in the city markets due to brisk sales.

Even though the Koyambedu wholesale market received steady flow in the supply except for a few vegetables as the crops were damaged during the recent rain in the neighboring states. It led to an increase in the prices drastically, customers purchase only one-third of volumes of vegetables, traders said.

"As many as 500 vehicles of perishable commodities arrive at the market and the prices of vegetables remain stable for over a month. Expect watery vegetables such as cucumber, chow chow, radish, bottle gourd, and yellow melons where the market witnessed a brisk sale. It resulted in an increase in the rates by 10 percent, and it has been sold for Rs 20 – Rs 30 per kg. And it is expected to further increase based on the sale, " said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants Association.

In addition, the prices of beans and broad beans went up drastically, and it was sold for Rs 100 per kg and Rs 40 – Rs 70 per kg respectively. Other vegetables onions, tomatoes, potatoes remain stable at Rs 20 per kg each, carrots Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, brinjal and drumstick rates decreased to Rs 10 per kg.

"We witness only less than 60 percent sales during the summer season, however, there is no wastage for the last 10 – 15 days because the traders sell vegetables at lower prices in the evening. The prices are expected to further rise in the coming days, " said Sukumaran.

The retail vendors in the city experience a similar situation as the vegetable rates went up after a month.

"The commodities are sold at the same prices, though we don't make a huge profit out of it. To reduce the wastage we are selling for the same price. Also, the quantity purchased by the customers decreased drastically, " said T Udhayakumar, a retail vendor at Kothawalchavadi market.