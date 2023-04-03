Oh, the dump stinks!

Residents pointed out that Corporation officials were only focused on completing the target within the contract period. “During the monsoon season, the situation was worse, as the leachate mixed with rainwater stagnated on the street. We were forced to stay indoors to avoid stepping into the contaminated water. Since the groundwater is contaminated, we buy metro water in tanker lorries but even that comes only on alternative days. So, some people began using the contaminated water which led to skin problems. But nowadays, it’s not even used for domestic purposes,” lamented a resident of Bethal Nagar.