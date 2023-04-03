Health inspectors observe hunger strike demanding to fill vacant posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Health Inspectors Association observed a day long attention grabbing hunger strike in Egmore on Monday. The health inspectors have been demanding appointment on vacant posts in the State health department.

The health inspectors demand immediate approval for the continuous filling up of 1,002 posts of level 1 health inspector working in special schemes.

They have been requesting the government to expand health infrastructure in Tamil Nadu by creating 2,715 posts of level 2 health inspectors at the rate of one level 2 health inspector for at least two sub-health centers in Tamil Nadu for the proposal sent by the Director to the government to improve the health infrastructure.

Health inspectors say that as per High Court's decision, all those in 1996 seniority list should be promoted to health inspector level-1 from the date of completion of training. However, the orders have not been passed and thus, it is awaited.

"The order to promote health inspectors based on the seniority list should be given. A total of 742 health inspectors appointed in 2006 after completion of all procedures are waiting for appointment," said Dr G R Ravindranath secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality. He added that government should issue ordinance approving appointment of level-1 health inspectors for 389 new Primary Health Centers created after 2006.

The health inspectors are also requesting the implementation of old pension scheme keeping the various recommendations of Supreme Court and High Courts in old pension scheme into consideration. Meanwhile, the officials from the Directorate of Medical Education say that they will look into the appointments as per the availability of posts.