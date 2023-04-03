GHs in city to hold mock drill on Apr 10, 11
CHENNAI: As per instructions from officials of the State Health Department, all government hospitals in the city will be conducting a mock drill on April 10 and 11. Hospital authorities say that currently, hospitalisations among COVID-19 patients remain low.
The GHs are prepared with COVID-19 wards, triage and ICU facilities in view of the rising cases.
“Of the 14 COVID cases, only 2 were hospitalised. That’s mainly because of their old age but their health condition is normal. Despite the surge, hospitalisations have not increased,” said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital. “We’ve made 400 special beds in COVID ward, and also kept ready triage ward, ICU for COVID patients and oxygen facilities.”
He added that the hospital is prepared for the mock drill, while most of the COVID beds from the third wave remain unchanged. Hospital authorities from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital also said that there were no hospitalisations.
“We have the infrastructure to scale up facilities anytime. But it’s not required now because hospitalisations are low,” said Dr P Magesh, medical superintendent, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar. “We’ll give a demonstration to the healthcare workers on how to handle cases in case of a sudden surge. Currently, the number of hospitalisations is only about 2-3% of the total cases.”
Even in neighbouring districts including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, hospitals have been instructed to ensure adequate availability of medical supplies, drugs, and oxygen. “The infrastructure is in place. We’ve been instructed to be prepared for the mock drill too,” said Dr Narayana Swami, dean of Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital.
