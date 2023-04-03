College student kills self after losing money in online trading

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student died by suicide after she was allegedly depressed over losing Rs 30,000 in online share trading in Seven wells on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as A Mahalakshmi. She was a second year B.com student at a private college in the city, police said.

Mahalakshmi lived with her mother and a younger sister, who is mentally challenged, on Portuguese church street in Seven Wells for the past 15 years.

Around 1 am on Sunday, Mahalakshmi's mother, Santhi saw her elder daughter engrossed in her phone and had asked her to sleep, to which the deceased responded that she would sleep within few minutes.

On Sunday morning, Santhi woke up and could not find Mahalakshmi on her bed.

When she got out her room, she saw her daughter hanging and alerted her neighbours and relatives, who helped her moved to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Mahalakshmi's cousin who went through her phone found that she had invested Rs 30,000 in online share trading and those who lured her into investing money were not ready to give the money back, police sources said.

Muthialpet Police registered a case and handed over the girl's body to the family members after autopsy.