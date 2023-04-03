City

AIADMK to hold executive meeting on April 7

Presidium chairman of the party A Tamil Magan Hussain would chair the meeting.
CHENNAI: The executive committee meeting of the AIADMK party will be held on Friday at party headquarters in Chennai.

This is going to be the first executive meeting after Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected as general secretary in the recently held polls. EPS was elected unopposed in the election.

EPS, in a statement, asked executive committee members, headquarter secretaries, district secretaries, secretaries of party's other state units, MLAs and MPs and party headquarter secretaries (women) to participate in the meeting.

The earlier scheduled district secretaries meet on April 7 now stands cancelled.

The meeting would be aimed to chalk out their future course of action and strengthen the party from gross root level.

