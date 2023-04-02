Traffic diversions announced on days CSK plays at Chepauk

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions for IPL cricket matches to be held at the M A Chidambaram stadium. The traffic modifications will be effected from 5 pm to 11pm on match days - April 3, April 12 , April 21, May 10, May 14 and between 1 pm to 8 pm on April 30 and May 6.

Accordingly, Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai -Victoria Hostel Road Junction and No Entry from Wallajah Road - Victoria Hostel Road Junction.

Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Bharathi Salai - Bells road Junction and No Entry from Wallajah Road - Bells Road Junction.

Vehicles coming from Rathna cafe junction will be diverted at Bharathi Salai - Bells Road junction towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach the destination. Vehicles will not be allowed at Bharathi Salai - Bells road junction towards Kannagi Statue.

Vehicles with passes bearing letter M,P,T,W and MTC Buses coming from Anna Salai into Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and above mentioned vehicles will be diverted at Labour Statue - Kamarajar Salai - Kannagi Statue - Bharathi Salai to reach their destination.

Vehicles with passes bearing letter B & R coming Anna Salai into Wallajah road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be directed to park at MRTS parking and Pattabiraman Gate.

Vehicles coming from War Memorial and from Gandhi Statue with passes bearing letter M,P,T,W only will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted to Foreshore Service Road for Parking.

Vehicles coming from War Memorial and from Gandhi Statue with passes bearing letter B & R will be allowed via., Bharathi Salai, Bells Road & Wallajah Road to park at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate and will not be allowed Labour Statue towards Wallajah Road.

For vehicles without passes, those coming from

Anna Salai will take the route via Wallajah Road, Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai and park their vehicles on Foreshore Service Road.

Vehicles without passes coming from War Memorial will have to take the route via Kamarajar Salai and park the vehicles at Foreshore Service Road.

Vehicles without passes coming from Gandhi statue will have to take the route via Kamarajar Salai to park the vehicle at Foreshore service Road.