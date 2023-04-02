Kalakshetra case: Asst professor Hari Padman is absconding, cops claim

CHENNAI: The Chennai police has claimed Kalakshetra's assistant professor Hari Padman has gone into hiding after summoning him over complaints of sexual harassment by students.

His former student who studied in the institution from 2015-19, filed a complaint with Adyar all-women police station. Based on her complaint, Hari Padman was booked under three sections IPC 354 (intending to outrage a woman's modesty).

Hari Padman returned to Chennai from an educational trip to Hyderabad along with his students.

Sexual abuses in the institution was said to have been taking place from 2008, according to the students. The students took to the warpath demanding legal action against the faculty who were involved in sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, following chairman of Tamil Nadu's Commission for Women Kumari's probe, the students levelled sexual abuse charges on four, including a professor. The women commission's chief said a report would be filed on Monday (tomorrow).