Job half done: Where’s the other transformer in Medavakkam?
CHENNAI: Medavakkam residents are disappointed by the action taken by Tangedco workers to install a transformer only at one location, instead of two.
Residents claim that transformers only at a particular location will not resolve the issue permanently.
Following a story published in DT Next on Thursday regarding the need for a transformer at Medavakkam to address the low voltage issue, the department began installing a transformer at Arignar Anna street on Friday morning. The neighbourhood, where over 4,000 families reside, has been facing a constant low voltage issue for the past 4 years.
Despite repeated complaints and petitions to Tangedco officials and TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, the department had not taken any action to resolve the problem. Responding to one of the petitions, officials had stated that an estimate for setting up a transformer is underway. But, instead of setting up a transformer, the staff raised an electric pole two weeks ago.
“Tangedco staff began the transformer work on Friday and informed us that due to lack of space at Anna Street, the transformer will be fixed at two locations – Arignar Anna street and Kamarajar street,” said Ward 6 councillor Bhuvaneshwari Magesh.
However, Magesh says that by Friday evening, Tangedco staff had requested residents to make do with only one transformer. “Lack of space is the reason for the staff to set up transformers at two locations. But, not installing another transformer at Kamarajar Street is leaving the job half-done. This is disappointing,” added Magesh.
With board exams underway and scorching summer, residents urged the department to complete the job.
