Cop's family of 8 arrested for cheating in Kanchi

CHENNAI: A traffic police constable and his family members including his wife were arrested, allegedly for cheating up to Rs.25 crores from several people including some police personnel.

Kanchipuram Cyber Crime police registered a case under IPC 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) and froze the bank accounts belonging to the family.

J Arockia Arun, a traffic police constable from Enathur Pudu Nagar, Kanchipuram, allegedly cheated his investors offering huge returns on deposits for the last two years.

Vicitms include police personnels as well as his close friends, said Vetriselvan Inspector of Police, Crime Branch, Kanchipuram.

His family members including his wife A Mahalakshmi, his father S Joseph, his mother J Mariaselvi, brothers Irudhayaraj and Shaya Bharath and their wives Jeyashri and Sowmiya respectively were involved in the scam, police added.

Arockia Arun began his scam around 2021 by claiming huge returns for investments, if one lakh rupees invested he gave Rs.1.30 lakh as return.

This offer attracted many people and first he gave them huge returns like every fraudster and suddenly from 2022 he stopped giving retruns as promised.

Suspicious investors then started lodging complaints and based on their complaint a case was registered on the family.

Arun and his family lead an extravagant lifestyle using the invested money, they even bought houses, said police after preliminary investigations.

On examining their bank statements and records, around Rs.25 crores flowed in as investment.

"Only after detailed investigation we can come to a conclusion how much money was involved in this scam," the police said.