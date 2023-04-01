City

Gold price falls by Rs 240 per sovereign

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 240 per sovereign and sold for Rs 44,480 per sovereign.
CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously increasing for the past few days has dropped today.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 30 and is sold at Rs 5,560 per gram.

Silver also has been dropped by Rs 20 paise per gram to Rs 77.70.

