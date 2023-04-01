CMRL introduces new facilities for improved transportation

CHENNAI: For making significant improvements in the Metro rail system, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has deployed an automatic train wash plant and train mobile lifting jack for rolling stock maintenance.

The facilities were inaugurated by top officials at the Wimco Nagar depot on Friday.

As per a CMRL press note, the automatic train wash plant is in the elevated section at Wimco Nagar depot.

Due to which, it allows for quick and efficient external cleaning of trains without disrupting the daily operations of CMRL. This helps to maintain clean, safe, reliable, and comfortable trains for passengers.

The automatic train wash plant is equipped with automatic sensors that start the washing process at the time the train enters the wash plant.

Further, to wash one four-coach train set, the plant uses 2000 liters of water, out of which 1600 liters (80%) is recycled and reused. It takes approximately 10 minutes to complete washing of one of the four-car train sets of CMRL.

Furthermore, a camera-based monitoring system is installed to remotely monitor and control the washing process from the control centre located at Wimco Nagar depot, as the press note stated.

And the mobile lifting jack is a train lifting mechanism used for under frame inspection and major overhauling of rolling stock.

It is an essential piece of equipment for carrying out overhauling of rolling stock.

Meanwhile, to better equip passengers, CMRL has installed two escalators from the concourse to platform 1 and 2. This is part of 41 additional escalators installed for passengers.

Additionally, to help postnatal mothers, CMRL has set up feeding rooms at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.MGR Central metro station, Vadapalani, Egmore, CMBT, Washermenpet metro stations.

Through these facilities, CMRL is aiming to spike the ridership as in March alone 69.99 lakh passenger footfall was recorded.

Subsequently, on March 10, the highest passenger flow was recorded of 2.58 lakh passengers.

In March, a total of 21.61 lakh passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system and 44.76 lakh passengers used travel card ticketing system. About 3.55 lakh passengers used the token system and 5,393 passengers used the group ticketing system in March.