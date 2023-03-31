No holiday on Buddha Purnima, HC dismisses PIL

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking to declare Buddha Purnima a government holiday.

A Public Interest Litigation filed by Pandiyaraj from Virudhunagar stated that people belonging to the Buddhism celebrate Gautama Buddha's birthday as Buddha Purnima in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Nepal.

"Buddha Purnima, which is celebrated every year on full moon in the month of Vaikasi, this year on May 17. I had approached the union government and State government to declare Buddha Purnima a government holiday, but no action has been taken. Therefore, I urge the court to declare a government holiday for Buddha Purnima," said the plaintiff.

When this plea came up for hearing before acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the bench dismissed the petition saying that it is not possible to grant holiday to private and government offices and educational institutions on Buddha Purnima.