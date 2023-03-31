Mini Marathon: Details of traffic diversions in and around Adyar

CHENNAI: City Police have announced traffic diversions in and around Adyar area on Sunday morning to facilitate a mini-marathon organised by a private organisation.

Police said that the mini marathon comprising 10 km, 5 km and 3 km runs will be held, starting from Olcott memorial School, Besant Nagar and moving in and around Sastri Nagar and up to MRC Nagar and back to Olcott memorial School on Sunday.

The event is likely to be held between 6 am and 8 pm, for which modifications are made.

All the incoming vehicles coming from Thiru Vi Ka Bridge intending to travel towards 3rd avenue and 2 nd Avenue will be diverted at ML Park – take left to LB Road to reach Sastri Nagar 1st avenue to reach their destination.

All the buses (including MTC Buses) coming from Thiru.Vi.Ka Bridge will be diverted at ML Park – left- LB Road- Sastrinagar 1 st Avenue - Sastri Bus depot- 2 nd Avenue- 7 th Avenue Junction- right- MG Road – LB Road Junction to reach their destination.

At Mandaveli Junction, Vehicles coming from Mylapore via RK Mutt Road towards Adyar and Guindy will not be allowed via South Canal Bank Road and Greenways Junction. It will be diverted to VK Iyer Road, RA Puram 2nd Main Road, Chamiers Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road and SV Patel Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles proceeding from Greenways Road and RK Mutt Road via Broadies Castle Road towards Adyar will be allowed from Music College Junction, DGS Dinakaran Road towards Santhome High Road. No Vehicle will be allowed from Music College Junction, DGS Dinakaran Road towards Adyar.