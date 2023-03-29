Woman on bike with lover knocked down by husband in Manimangalam

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman was knocked down by her husband while she was travelling with her lover in Manimangalam on Tuesday.

The deceased was Boomika of Tiruvanamalai.

She and her husband Siva (30) were construction workers. The couple has two children. Boomika was in a relationship with Sundar (28) who is also a construction worker.

Siva who came to know about their relationship quarrelled with his wife and they were living separately for the past three months.

On Tuesday evening, Boomika was travelling on a bike with Sundar from Padappai towards Vandalur. Boomika's husband Siva who noticed them chased them on his bike and knocked them down near Padappai.

Police said Sundar escaped from the spot after the incident but Boomika who suffered head injuries fell unconscious on the road. Siva with the help of locals rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but Boomika was declared brought dead.

On information, the Manimangalam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police arrested Siva and the search is on to nab the lover Sundar who is missing.