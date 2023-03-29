Traffic diversion due to pipeline work on ECR

CHENGALPATTU: In view of the pipeline works at East Coast Road for the upcoming drinking water plant that can produce 15 crore litres of water, rerouting of vehicles have been implemented for one kilometre in the area.

Water from the plant would be supplied to several parts of South Chennai including Velachery, Alandur, Parangimalai, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam, Keezhkattalai, Moovarasampet, Sholinganallur, Madipakkam and the IT park at Siruseri.

Following this, two sides of ECR were dug up using earth movers in front of the plant on Wednesday to lay the pipelines.

As part of this, vehicles have been diverted for one kilometre between Soolerikadu and Krishnan Kaaranai.

Barricades have been placed in the part of the roads that have been dug up and vehicles from Chennai to Puducherry are being allowed through the other. The road in the Western direction where the works are underway opposite the plant has been closed and the vehicles are being diverted towards the East to reach Puducherry and Chennai.