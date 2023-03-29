40-yr-old man gets life for killing brother

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu district court on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for allegedly killing his brother over a petty argument ten years ago.

In 2013, the accused Babu, a resident of Selaiyur, took a cycle belonging to his father Chellapan’s friend and refused to return it.

When his father and younger brother Venkat asked Babu to bring the cycle back home, an argument broke out and an infuriated Babu took a kitchen knife and stabbed his brother multiple times. Venkat, who sustained grievous injuries, died on the spot. Following this, the Selaiyur police arrested the accused and remanded him in judicial custody.

At the court on Wednesday, the judge sentenced Babu to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 9,000.