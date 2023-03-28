US Naval ship completes repair work near city, heads back to sea

CHENNAI: The American Naval Ship ‘Matthew Perry’ has successfully completed its maintenance and repair work from March 11 to 27 at a private facility in Kattupalli near Chennai and returned to Indo-Pacific waters. “The larger scope of work on Matthew Perry reflects the US Navy’s intention to work towards routinely accomplishing a broader scope of vessel repairs in Indian shipyards,” said Judith Ravin, US Consulate General Chennai, in a statement on Tuesday. This is the second ship of the US Navy to complete maintenance works in India, after the Charles Drew completed voyage repair in August 2022. “The US is a proud Indo-Pacific nation. India is an important partner of the US in the Indo Pacific. I am confident the ship’s maintenance and repair works in India will further strengthen our bond,” said Ravin. ‘Matthew Perry’ is a Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship with a length and width of 210 and 32.3 metres respectively, and a registered tonnage of 35,300T.