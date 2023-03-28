City

Rotary action group board member Rekha Shetty passes away

Reports stated that she was rushed to a private hospital in the city after feeling uneasy, but could not revive as she collapsed.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Board member of Rotary action group for reproductive, maternal and child health, Rekha Shetty died on Tuesday.

Rekha Shetty was the rotary district governor of RI district 3230 in Chennai for a year (1999-2000). She had also written several books on personality development, self confidence, health and wellness.

Rekha Shetty, a PhD holder, was the founder of the Mindspower brand and managing director of Farstar Distribution Network Ltd, a consulting firm working exclusively on innovation initiatives and work-life balance.

Board Members
Rotary action group
rotary district governor
Mindspower brand
Farstar Distribution Network Ltd
governor of RI district

