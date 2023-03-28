Rotary action group board member Rekha Shetty passes away

CHENNAI: Board member of Rotary action group for reproductive, maternal and child health, Rekha Shetty died on Tuesday.

Reports stated that she was rushed to a private hospital in the city after feeling uneasy, but could not revive as she collapsed.

Rekha Shetty was the rotary district governor of RI district 3230 in Chennai for a year (1999-2000). She had also written several books on personality development, self confidence, health and wellness.

Rekha Shetty, a PhD holder, was the founder of the Mindspower brand and managing director of Farstar Distribution Network Ltd, a consulting firm working exclusively on innovation initiatives and work-life balance.