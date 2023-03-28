A year after inauguration, resting lounge opens for loadmen at Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Following a report in DT Next explaining the difficulties faced by the loadmen at Koyambedu wholesale market due to lack of rest rooms, and the inordinate delay in opening a facility that’s ready, the Chennai Metropolitan Development of Authority unlocked the resting room that was closed for months. The facility had been inaugurated last year by Chief Minister MK Stalin. “The resting lounge is now open but our demand for an cafeteria to provide cost-effective meals is yet to be implemented,” said K Vijay, a loadman. “The CMDA charges us Rs 70 per day to stay. They do not give mattresses or bedsheet. The government should provide us a facility with more resting rooms.”