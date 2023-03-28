Gemini Ganesan's granddaughter-in-law booked for cheating

CHENNAI: City Police have registered a cheating case against the granddaughter-in-law of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan in a complaint by a woman alleging that she was cheated of Rs 5 lakh, promising a medical seat for her daughter at a private university near Chennai.

The complainant, S Manju (35) of Tiruvallur, has been living in T Nagar with her two daughters, police said.

Manju makes a living by giving tailoring services to several boutiques in the city.

As part of her work, she got acquainted with Aparna Abhinay, who runs a boutique. Aparna is the wife of Abhinay Vaddi, an actor in Tamil films and the grandson of actor Gemini Ganesan.

Abhinay was also a participant in the Television reality show, Bigg Boss.

According to Manju's complaint, Aparna learnt about Manju's elder daughter, Lavanya Shree clearing the NEET exams and in early January, told Manju that her friend has contacts who can help her get a medical seat for her daughter at the private university in Porur.

Believing her words, Manju transferred Rs 5 lakh advance to a bank account referred by Aparna to block the medical seat. Within a week, Aparna sent some documents and a letter of authorization from the University through WhatsApp and asked Manju to approach the University with the letter to confirm the seat, where she was told that the letter is fake and the University never issues such letters.

When Manju questioned Aparna, she has been dodging her till date, after which she filed a complaint with Mambalam Police station. Mambalam Police have registered a case under sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), including 420 (cheating), 471 (document forgery) among others and are investigating.