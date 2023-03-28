GCC Budget: Deep freezer unit to store bodies under PPP

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation adopted a resolution to set up a deep freezer boxes unit to keep bodies under Public Private Partnership (PPP) on the second day of the Budget 2023-24.

The resolution reads, 2,400 square feet of land identified for the set up of a deep freezer box unit in the electrical cremation ground, Velangadu, New Avadi road, Zone-8.

For this project Rs 90 lakh has been prepared as a capital investment, including infrastructure such as freezer box, generator and furniture said resolution. The deceased bodies will be stored in the storage unit for a required period of time and then the deceased bodies transferred to their house or burial ground. The storage unit provides a deep freezer facility, including generator, EB room and store for equipment, chemicals with manpower to maintain the facility, resolution added. This facility will keep the deceased body preserved for two to three days, till their families and relatives can reach from abroad.

The concessionaire should set-up infrastructure and machinery for the storage unit for the operational, financial liabilities including the logistics arrangements, the resolution read.