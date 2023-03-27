Woman murdered by live-in partner in Karapakkam, probe on

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was tortured and then murdered, allegedly by her live-in partner at the woman's house in Karapakkam, off OMR on Sunday. The deceased was identified as M Malliga, a resident of Kandhasamy Naicker street in Karapakkam.

On Sunday night, her younger son, Mani (15) came home and found his mother dead after which he alerted the police. Kannagi Nagar Police reached the scene and moved the woman's body to government hospital for post mortem.

Police found injuries on the woman's face and burn injuries on the woman's thighs. Investigations revealed that the deceased separated from her husband, Murugan, and was living separately for the last five years. Her elder son died in a drowning accident, while her younger son, Mani works with a sewage tanker and stays at his workplace.

Police said that Malliga developed a relationship with Kumar of Kannagi Nagar and the two of them used to get drunk often. While Kumar stayed at Kannagi Nagar, he visited the woman from time to time. Investigation revealed that Kumar visited Malliga on Saturday night and the two of them had got drunk. Police suspect Kumar to have murdered Malliga after an argument and have launched a hunt for him.