US man suffers chest pain, S'pore flight makes emergency landing in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Singapore Airlines flight which was heading to Singapore from New York made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport on Monday after a US citizen suffered severe chest pain inside the flight.

The Singapore Airlines flight from New York departed with 318 passengers on Monday early morning. When the flight was midair Kennedy from USA suffered severe chest pain.

The passengers gave him first aid and meanwhile the pilot was informed. The pilot found that Visakhapatnam airport was nearby, but the pilot thought it would be better to give treatment at Chennai airport and contacted the ATC and sought permission for landing at the Chennai airport. The Chennai airport officials after contacting the DGCA in New Delhi granted permission for landing in Chennai and made the arrangements for an emergency landing.

The flight landed in Chennai in the morning and the medical team who rushed inside the flight found that Kenndy's condition was critical and he needed to be admitted to a hospital.

The immigration officials issued an emergency visa to the patient and he was taken to a private hospital in Chennai and admitted in ICU. The officials also informed the US Embassy. Meanwhile, the flight departed to Singapore with 317 passengers after a delay of four hours. Airport sources said Kennedy is in stable condition and will be discharged soon.