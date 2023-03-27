Drug abuse awareness: Winners of documentary competition honoured

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday distribute cash awards worth Rs 2 lakh to winners of a competition for best documentary on drug abuse awareness. As part of the ‘Drive against Drugs’ campaign, City police had invited public to send documentary films on the ill effects of drug abuse. Over 300 entries were received amd were reveiwed by a panel consisting film maker Vignesh Shivan. The top prize of Rs 1 lakh was given to Pradeesh for his documentary ‘Elavu’. The second prize (Rs 50,000) was given to to Hemanth for ‘Anbin Bodhai’. The third prize (Rs 25,000) was shared by Balasubramanian and Manoj Kannan for ‘Anbu’ and ‘Police’ respectively. Minister for Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed the rewards to the winners.