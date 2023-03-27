Greater Chennai Corporation's budget session for FY 2023-24 commences

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation's budget session for the financial year 2023-2024 began today under the chairmanship of Mayor R Priya, for the second consecutive year.
Chennai Corporation school teachers were given Rs 1,500 incentives for those who give 100% pass percentage.
In the academic year 2023 - 2024, the incentive will be increased to Rs 3,000. The scheme will be implemented for at least 400 teachers at a cost of Rs 12 lakh.
Rs 50 lakh allocated to provide music instrument for 20 Chennai Corporation schools.
Science lab infrastructure would be development step by step in Chennai Corporation schools.
In the first phase,
Rs 2 crore will be alloted for 10 higher secondary school to improve science labs, says Mayor
Snacks will be provided for higher and higher secondary students studying in evening schools and remedial schools for 2023 -24 academic year, till exams. Rs 1 crore will be alloted for this scheme.
Prize amount for students who score centum in Class 12 board exams will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. For this, Rs 10 lakh will be allocated.
