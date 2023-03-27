City
In pics: As CSK tickets open today, fans throng Chepauk stadium
Offline tickets can be bought at the Chepauk Stadium counters.
CHENNAI: The online and counter ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings team’s Indian Premier League 2023 home matches – which will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here began today.
Here are a few visuals from Chepauk Stadium counters
