Pvt hosp organises summit to discuss on influenza and Covid cases

CHENNAI: With a surge in influenza cases and COVID-19, the Apollo hospital organized Apollo Chest Summit 2023 on Sunday.

During the Summit, doctors discussed the current influenza strain in India, which is a combination of influenza A and B, making it highly contagious and challenging to treat.

The main goal of the summit is to promote understanding and treatment of respiratory diseases while fostering a research culture that is dedicated to the subject. Distinguished experts in the field of respiratory medicine participated in the summit, where they exchanged insights on recent outbreaks of influenza, the potential impact of long Covid, and the latest advances in Pulmonology interventions.

“We have been closely monitoring new strains of the virus and implementing cutting-edge treatments, surgical procedures, and interventions to stay ahead of the curve. The Apollo Chest Summit 2023 is a platform to demonstrate our preparedness, expertise, and rigor in healthcare delivery, particularly during times of disaster,” said Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

Specialists highlighted the link between influenza and long COVID, stating that viral pneumonia is one of the leading causes of mortality. It further noted that vaccinations can prevent interstitial lung diseases and severe viral infections that cause morbidity and mortality.

Dr Ajay Narasimhan, respiratory medicine expert mentioned the advanced facilities offered in robotic thoracic surgery. “These interventions significantly reduce pain and improve patient satisfaction, aligning with Apollo Hospitals' cutting-edge approach to healthcare,” he added.